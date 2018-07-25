Britney Spears Whips Andy Cohen During "Freakshow" Performance—But Did She Recognize Him?

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 8:05 AM
Down boy! Andy Cohen was the latest "victim" of Britney Spears' "Freakshow." But did she know who she was "dominating"?
During her BDSM-themed performances of her song, Spears has her backup dancers bring an audience member onstage, during which they are put into a leather harness. She often lightly whips the "victim" and also leads them on a leash as they walk on all fours. Cohen received the "Freakshow" treatment at Spears' concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday.
"I think you all know who this is! Give it up for him!" the singer said, as the Watch What Happens Live host got down on his knees and bowed to her several times.
"Ow...ears...he's loud!" she said, after gifting him a T-shirt, which she appeared to sign as dancers held it against Cohen's chest.
When @britneyspears decides to bring @Andy up on stage for a good time. 😎 #PieceOfMeTour pic.twitter.com/mW2W9J2XBb— michael covelli (@MichaelCovelli) July 25, 2018
Many fans interpreted Spears' comments about Cohen to mean that she didn't know who he is.
"My take on this is first of all, why would Britney know my name? She's Britney, bitch. Like, I have no expectation," Cohen said on his Sirius XM Radio Andy radio show on Wednesday. "I am a mortal and Britney is Britney. I don't [think she knows who I am]. She gave me what I want. I don't need that Britney would consider me, that she would really know who I am. I like it that she's like, 'I think you know who this is, give it up for him.' I mean, it's pretty funny."
"I got Mariah'd a little bit, it's so funny!" he said.
Cohen pondered the issue for a bit, saying that Spears' "loud" comment about him says to him that she "definitely knew who I am, because I am loud! I didn't really speak [onstage]."
He also said the singer did not really sign a T-shirt for him—and he appeared unbothered by that as well.
"She kind of pretended to sign it," he said. "There was no signature on it, which was funny."
Cohen said on his show that he had gotten tickets to Spears' concert after emailing her camp and that her people suggested and arranged for him to be the "victim" during "Freakshow." He said the dancers instructed him on how to act during the whole routine, telling him where to walk, when to crawl and when to dance.
"Britney slaps me on the ass with her whip and I'm so excited," he recalled, adding. "Britney comes over to me and I think that it's time to go. Now I'm bowing to Britney on the ground. I am bowing to Britney."
"I was Britney's bitch last night onstage at Radio City Music Hall," Cohen said on his Instagram Story. "It was so fun last night."
Other stars who have gotten the "Freakshow" "victim" treatment include Kathy Griffin, Mario Lopez, Nicole Richie, Colton Haynes and YouTube star and LGBTQ activist Tyler Oakley.
