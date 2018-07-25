April the Giraffe Is Pregnant Again!

If you missed tuning into a giraffe livestream, you're in luck because April the Giraffe officially has another little one on the way!

The animal that had us hooked to our devices last spring as she gave birth to her fourth calf, son Tajiri, is adding another baby to the brood come next year.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch did the honor of announcing the adorable animal news on Today on Wednesday morning. "The results are in and we are having a baby!" he quipped.

He also confirmed that April's male partner for the last pregnancy, Oliver, is the father once again.