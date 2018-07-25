April the Giraffe Is Pregnant Again!

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 6:13 AM
If you missed tuning into a giraffe livestream, you're in luck because April the Giraffe officially has another little one on the way!
The animal that had us hooked to our devices last spring as she gave birth to her fourth calf, son Tajiri, is adding another baby to the brood come next year.
Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch did the honor of announcing the adorable animal news on Today on Wednesday morning. "The results are in and we are having a baby!" he quipped.
He also confirmed that April's male partner for the last pregnancy, Oliver, is the father once again.
While Patch was hesitant to give a specific birth date to avoid adding more frenzy to the birth watch, he did say that they expect the calf to arrive sometime around March in the early spring of 2019.
As for the sex of the new giraffe, he told the morning co-hosts that no one will know if it's a male or a female until he or she makes their big debut into the world—and on our screens.
Not to fret—the "Giraffe Cam" is back up and running, so anyone can monitor the 17-year-old future mom of five in the remaining months of her pregnancy.
If anyone was curious how exactly they determined if April was pregnant again, as Patch explained, it involved collecting samples of the animal's poop, freezing it and then sending it out for testing after 30 days.
Meanwhile, little Tajiri is not so little anymore. The animal now stands at 10 feet tall. And soon, he'll have a baby brother or sister to look after!
Just like that, the waiting game begins again.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
