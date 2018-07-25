Katharine McPhee Dedicates Broadway Return to Her Late Father

The show must go on.

Katharine McPhee did just that Tuesday night when she returned to the stage for her current Broadway run in Waitress, less than two weeks after her father Daniel McPhee passed away.

While it's been a devastating time for the triple threat, McPhee dedicated the show to her new angel.

"Dad, this one's for you," she wrote along with a selfie in her dressing room before the performance. "Here we go @WaitressMusical # GiveEmHellKid."

Last week, McPhee revealed that was her father's choice phrase of encouragement when she delivered the tragic news that he had died. "He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to 'Give em hell kid!'" she wrote on social media. "He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same."