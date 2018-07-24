Josh Duhamel and Eiza González Break Up After Five Months

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
After five short months, Josh Duhamel and Eiza González are calling it quits.
According to multiple outlets, the two are no longer dating due to their conflicting schedules. "Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," a source told People.
And despite being spotted together in Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo broke up just weeks ago, claiming "they just drifted apart."
In June, the Baby Driver actress and her beau went public with their romance after months of speculation. The two were spotted leaving the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, with eyewitnesses telling E! News at the time, "Josh was trying his best to stay under the radar, but Eiza had her hand on his waist and a big smile on her face."
Things quickly heated up as the actor, who announced his divorce to Fergie just last year, went to the actress' home country of Mexico for a romantic getaway. It was there that the 45-year-old and his 28-year-old girlfriend engaged in some heavy PDA while taking in the sights of the Muyil Lagoon, near the Mayan ruins.
But alas, all good things must come to an end.
