See Karlie Kloss' Massive Engagement Ring From Josh Kushner

Karlie Kloss' engagement ring is as dazzling and bright as the model herself.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old gives her followers a glimpse at the massive diamond as she gets her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot in Beijing. And after sharing that her phone is "blowing up" with congratulatory messages, Karlie jokes, "This poor makeup artist is going to kill me."

Followers got a peek of the ring hours after the supermodel confirmed her engagement to the businessman in an ecstatic post to Instagram on Tuesday morning. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soul mate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she said in the caption of a photo of her and her new fiancé.