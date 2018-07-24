See Karlie Kloss’ Massive Engagement Ring From Josh Kushner

Instagram
Karlie Kloss' engagement ring is as dazzling and bright as the model herself.
In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old gives her followers a glimpse at the massive diamond as she gets her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot in Beijing. And after sharing that her phone is "blowing up" with congratulatory messages, Karlie jokes, "This poor makeup artist is going to kill me."
Followers got a peek of the ring hours after the supermodel confirmed her engagement to the businessman in an ecstatic post to Instagram on Tuesday morning. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soul mate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she said in the caption of a photo of her and her new fiancé.
The couple is fresh off a vacation to Italy, where they relished in their engagement while surrounded by friends and family, but with the celebratory festivities over, Kloss quickly jetted off to China for work.
After dating for six years, the duo is ready to make their walk down the aisle, with sources telling People that Josh proposed to the activist a few weeks ago in upstate New York.
With Josh's brother, Jared Jushner, being so involved in President Donald Trump's administration, and Karlie taking an active role in promoting technical education, it is a surprise that the two have kept their relationship relatively private.
Kloss previously told Porter,"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life... Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life...I've got nothing to hide, though!"
But with that giant sparkler, it's going to be pretty difficult for the star not to draw attention.