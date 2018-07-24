Fox Replaces Demi Lovato Episode of Beat Shazam After Hospitalization News

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 3:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Lovato, Beat Shazam

Fox

Fox has opted to not air the episode of Beat Shazam tonight that features Demi Lovato after the singer was hospitalized today for an overdose. 

"Tonight's previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode," a statement from Fox read. "Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family." 

Lovato's appearance was pre-taped months ago. 

The singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for an apparent overdose, but is now "stable and alert and breathing" according to NBC News. 

Read

Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

Beat Shazam is a game show hosted by Jamie Foxx in which players are asked to correctly identify song titles, with a bonus round giving them the chance to beat the app Shazam at recognizing songs. 

Other guests have included Michael Bolton and Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News

Busy Philipps Is Ready to Give Birth...to "Busy Tonight"!

Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Busy Philipps

Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling and More! Busy Tonight Reveals Their Impressive Premiere Week Guest List

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail

Could Emmy Rossum Join Homecoming After Shameless Exit?

The Haunting of Hill House

All of The Haunting of Hill House Theories and Hidden Ghosts We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over

Camilla Luddington Knows Why You Still Watch "Grey's Anatomy"

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

This Is What Happened When American Horror Story's Adina Porter Showed Joan Collins Her Tinder Matches

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.