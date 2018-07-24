Fox Replaces Demi Lovato Episode of Beat Shazam After Hospitalization News

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 3:59 PM
Fox
Fox has opted to not air the episode of Beat Shazam tonight that features Demi Lovato after the singer was hospitalized today for an overdose.
"Tonight's previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode," a statement from Fox read. "Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family."
Lovato's appearance was pre-taped months ago.
The singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for an apparent overdose, but is now "stable and alert and breathing" according to NBC News.
Beat Shazam is a game show hosted by Jamie Foxx in which players are asked to correctly identify song titles, with a bonus round giving them the chance to beat the app Shazam at recognizing songs.
Other guests have included Michael Bolton and Kareem Abdul Jabbar.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?