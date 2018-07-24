15 Cute Summer Purses Under $50

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 3:28 PM
Jean shorts, breezy dresses, sandals, bikinis…these are a few of our favorite summer things.
We know, we know: You're all over your seasonal style, and why shouldn't you be? Not only are these items comfortable, they are the essence of your hot weather wardrobe. But not so fast: Just make sure that while you're focusing on the clothes, you don't forget the one statement item that will make or break any look. That's right, we're talking about a cute summer purse.
There's no real summer purse rules, just that they should be relatively tiny and of course, stylish. Here are 15 under $50 to scoop up now.
BUY IT: French Connection Metallic Nina Mini Crossbody, $37
BUY IT: Missguided Cream Wicker Cactus Crossbody Bag, $22
BUY IT: Sole Society Coy Embroidered Clutch, $20
BUY IT: BCBGeneration Brianne Crossbody Bag, $50
BUY IT: Street Level Pale Yellow Camera Faux Leather Crossbody, $28
BUY IT: Deux Lux Aquarius Drawstring Bucket Bag, $50
BUY IT: Street Level Small Round Crossbody Bag, $35
BUY IT: Peace Love World Belt Bag, $23
BUY IT: Urban Expressions Blush Porter Crossbody, $33
BUY IT: Steve Madden Bluann Faux Leather Crossbody, $3
BUY IT: Missguided Blue Chevron Quilted Lion Detail Belt Bum Bag, $27
BUY IT: Steve Madden Bkarla Clutch, $50
BUY IT: Missguided Black and White Snake Print Bumbag, $22
BUY IT: Street Level Brown Tassel Ring Crossbody, $33
BUY IT: Stoney Clover Lane Belt Bag, $44
Under 50 bucks, yeah we can handle that.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
