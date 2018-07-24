Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 2:38 PM

NBC News reports that Demi Lovato is in stable condition following her apparent overdose.

According to sources, the singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was administered "Naloxone," an overdose reversal drug otherwise referred to as Narcan. 

The 25-year-old is "stable and alert and breathing," according to NBC News.

The latest update in Lovato's latest health struggle comes soon after E! News confirmed she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose, which occurred at a residence in the Hollywood Hills. 

E! News has reached out to Demi's rep for confirmation. 

25 Reasons Why We Love Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack

In recent years, the star has opened up about her struggles with sobriety and what it took to overcome the adversity she faced. 

In March of 2018, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety, a feat that she took great pride in. On the joyous day, Demi tweeted, "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible."

And in her mission to educate others on mental health and addiction, the former Disney star later confessed that she had broken her sobriety in an emotional song titled, "Sober," which was released in June.

Her concert in Atlantic City, scheduled for this Thursday, has been cancelled, Variety reports. 

