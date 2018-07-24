Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 2:38 PM
NBC News reports that Demi Lovato is in stable condition following her apparent overdose.
According to sources, the singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was administered "Naloxone," an overdose reversal drug otherwise referred to as Narcan.
The 25-year-old is "stable and alert and breathing," according to NBC News.
The latest update in Lovato's latest health struggle comes soon after E! News confirmed she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose, which occurred at a residence in the Hollywood Hills.
E! News has reached out to Demi's rep for confirmation.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack
In recent years, the star has opened up about her struggles with sobriety and what it took to overcome the adversity she faced.
In March of 2018, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety, a feat that she took great pride in. On the joyous day, Demi tweeted, "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible."
And in her mission to educate others on mental health and addiction, the former Disney star later confessed that she had broken her sobriety in an emotional song titled, "Sober," which was released in June.
Her concert in Atlantic City, scheduled for this Thursday, has been cancelled, Variety reports.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?