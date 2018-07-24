Demi Lovato's Famous Peers Send Love and Support After Possible Overdose

Prayers and well-wishes are flooding in as celebrities learn about Demi Lovato's possible overdose.

According to TMZ, the singer is being treated at a hospital near her Hollywood Hills home after being rushed to the emergency room.

The Los Angeles Police were unable to confirm the identity of the patient, but told E! News they responded to a call of an ambulance overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time.

E! News has also learned that a 25-year-old female patient was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Already, friends and fans of the pop star are sending their love and support in light of the recent revelations.