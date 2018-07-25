Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down ''Extra and Emotional'' Shannon Ford's Workplace Drama Like a Boss on Very Cavallari

Drama, drama, dramaaaa.

Kristin Cavallari is forced to lay down the law in this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari. Following Shannon Ford and Reagan Agee's tiff at a party, the Uncommon James boss swoops in to settle the beef. However, The Hills alum has no problem with reminding Shannon who is boss!

"I just can't have cliques of girls being against each other," the mother of three explains to her social media director.

Noticeably frazzled, Shannon blames Reagan for Kristin "looking down on" her. "I don't think I should work here then if you distrust me that much," Shannon retorts during the sit down.

To make matters worse, Kristin also told a friend of Shannon's that the longtime Uncommon James employee isn't "the best reference" for a job.