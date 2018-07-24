Ivanka Trump Closing Her Eponymous Fashion Brand

Ivanka Trump is saying farewell to her fashion label.

The First Daughter of President Donald Trump is closing her eponymous label more than a decade after she first launched with fine jewelry in 2007.

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," the 36-year-old mogul and senior advisor said in a statement.

Trump formally separated from the brand last year to fulfill her role in the White House, work that she says is currently her focus.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," her statement concluded. "I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter.