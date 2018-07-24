Ivanka Trump Closing Her Eponymous Fashion Brand

Ivanka Trump

YouTube

Ivanka Trump is saying farewell to her fashion label. 

The First Daughter of President Donald Trump is closing her eponymous label more than a decade after she first launched with fine jewelry in 2007. 

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," the 36-year-old mogul and senior advisor said in a statement.

Trump formally separated from the brand last year to fulfill her role in the White House, work that she says is currently her focus. 

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," her statement concluded. "I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter.

Photos

Ivanka Trump's Best Looks

Abigail Klem, who took over as president of the Ivanka Trump brand, also commented on the news in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we've developed for our customers. Our platform has become an indispensable resource for our loyal community of women. We've seen strong sales since the brand's inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business," Klem said. 

"I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team.  When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism. From the initial launch of the brand in 2014 to the recent expansion of direct-to-consumer capabilities on our website, I am thankful to the team for the great work they have done and to our outstanding partners who so diligently executed our brand vision." 

The brand was recognized by Footwear News as the "Footwear Launch of the Year" in 2010, by the Accessories Council's ACE Awards with the 2015 Breakthrough Award and the FABB Achievement Award for excellence in accessory design in 2016. 

However, the label also faced scrutiny in recent years, with critics of Donald Trump calling for a boycott of the brand in 2017. Nordstrom dropped the label that year, citing poor performance. 

