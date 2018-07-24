Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Suffering Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after facing a health setback.

According to TMZ, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon today and is currently being treated for an apparent heroin addiction.

Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of an overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time. They cannot confirm the identity of the patient.

E! News can also confirm Los Angeles Fire Department received a medical response and transported a 25-year-old female patient. Their condition and name cannot be released.

Fans of the Grammy nominee know that Demi has been open and honest about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. In fact, she recently sang about breaking sobriety in the song "Sober."