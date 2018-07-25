Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc! Celebrate the Actor's Big Day by Voting for Joey Tribbiani's Best Quote on Friends

Happy birthday, Joey Tribbiani, er, we mean Matt LeBlanc!

The Man With a Plan actor turns 51 years old today and yet, we still imagine him as Joey on Friends every time we see him.

As we celebrate the iconic actor and his many successes over his most-recent trip around the sun, we can't help but circle back to the good old days when Friends ruled the WB and we all wished we lived in New York City with our gal pal Rachel Green and knew a barista named Gunther.

Even though it's been almost 15 years since the comedy went off the air, to us fans it seems like it's still happening—probably in part due to all the reruns on TV and the fact that you can watch the whole series on Netflix with the click of a button.

So, since we can't forget the past, why should we let the birthday boy get away from his? Instead, we're showing LeBlanc some birthday love by rounding up his best quotes as Joey on Friends for you to vote on below.

How, you doin?!