Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Road to Engagement

While the couple likes to keep their relationship very private, they've actually been together for six years. Let's take a look back at Kloss and Kushner's road to engagement!

The 25-year-old supermodel and the 33-year-old businessman confirmed the news on social media Tuesday. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote alongside a photo of the couple. Kushner then posted a photo of Kloss, telling his followers that she's now his fiancée.

Instagram June 2012 Kloss and Kushner met on June 8, 2012 and quickly sparked a romance. The duo met six days before Kushner's 27th birthday.

Instagram August 2012 A month later, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom posted a photo of Kloss and Kushner on the social media platform with the caption, "I think my friend likes her." Kushner, an investor in Instagram, is close friends with Systrom. November 2012: Three months later, the couple's relationship was revealed in the press. Us Weekly reported at the time that Kloss and Kushner were spotted together at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party, with a source telling the outlet, "They are really cute together."

Instagram April 2013 Instagram official! Kushner shared a photo of Kloss at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2013. Two months later, Kloss posted a photo of Kushner.

Will Ragozzino/BFA/REX/Shutterstock November 2013 Kloss and Kushner are photographed attending WSJ. Magazine's 2013 Innovator Awards together.

Instagram November 2014 A year later, Karlie shared a photo kissing Kushner's cheek. She captioned the sweet snap with a heart emoji.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images February 2015 Kloss posted the photo of her and Kushner from 2012 on Valentine's Day, saying that their pal was correct with his prediction. June 2015: For Kushner's birthday in June, Kloss posted photos of the couple together with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love of my life @joshuakushner. Thank you for the past three years of love and laughs. You have changed my life in more ways than you will ever know. I feel so blessed to have you in my life. ❤️ Happy birthday Joshua."

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock May 2016 Shortly after attending the 2016 TIME 100 Gala together, Kloss and Kushner were photographed holding hands at the 2016 MET Gala.

Instagram June 2017 A year later, in celebration of their fifth anniversary and Kushner's birthday, Karlie posted a photo of the couple along with a sweet message to her beau. "My atoms love your atoms,

It's chemistry. - @atticuspoetry Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you @joshuakushner."

Instagram April 2018 Kloss and Kushner take a trip to Jordan together. The Kode With Klossy founder shared a photo of the couple from the Wadi Rum Desert along with the caption, "My ride or die."

