Ariana Grande Wants to "Take a Breather" From Twitter and Instagram

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 11:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media.

The singer announced the news on Monday after a Twitter follower shared a picture from Grande's Snapchat account.

"Yeh ! i'm prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little," she wrote. "just sometimes can't help but bump into some negative sh-t that really can bum u out and it's not worth it honestly. promised i'd always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy."

The star has already taken the initial steps by disabling the comments on her Instagram account.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

The news comes shortly after her fiancé Pete Davidson deleted all of his photos from his Instagram account. The move came after the Saturday Night Live star received backlash for writing "what a cutie" on a photo of Grande's grandfather, who recently passed away.

"Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that?" he wrote. "You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad." 

In fact, the pair has received a lot of social media attention ever since their engagement. Their PDA-packed posts even caught the attention of Seth Rogen.

"Guys seriously," he commented on an Instagram post in which the duo expressed their love for each other.

So, it looks like the two are dodging the negativity by avoiding the social platforms completely.

The real question is, will this social media hiatus last?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
2018 Latin American Music Awards Hosts

How the 2018 Latin American Music Awards Made History With More Girl Power Than Ever

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Daddy Yankee, 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Show

Daddy Yankee Honors Breast Cancer Survivors at 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Maluma Honored With the Extraordinary Evolution Award at 2018 Latin AMAs

Busy Philipps Is Ready to Give Birth...to "Busy Tonight"!

Casey Anthony Reportedly Ready for Another Child

Michael Phelps: "I Just Didn't Want to Be Alive"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.