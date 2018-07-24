Which Real Housewives Franchise Is Your Guilty Pleasure?

Real Housewives fans, this one's for you!

In case you didn't know, there are currently three different franchises of The Real Housewives airing new episodes on Bravo and a fourth is set to premiere next month...and those are only the tip of the Housewives iceberg.

What started with The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2006 has now spread to Housewives mania and fans can't get enough.

Currently, you can see drama from the ladies of Orange County, New York City and Potomac on the network, with Dallas beginning its third season in August.

What's even more wild than the fact that there are so many housewives to watch in one week is that there are actually 12 total shows under the Housewives umbrella.

After over a decade of reality TV being brought to you by the rich, famous and always sassy housewives all across America (and in Australia and England) we don't know which franchise is our favorite.