Madam Secretary Taps Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright and Colin Powell for Season 5 Guest Roles

Secretaries of State, assemble! Madam Secretary put out the call and Hillary Clinton, General Colin Powell and Madeline Albright answered.

Powell, Clinton and Albright will guest star as themselves in the season five premiere of Madam Secretary airing Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

The trio filmed their scenes on Wednesday, July 11 with series star Téa Leoni. In the episode, Leoni's Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord turns to the former secretaries if state to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation, CBS said in a press release.

"We're delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere," Barbara Hall, executive producer and series creator, said in a statement. "It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes."