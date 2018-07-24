Kim Kardashian Captures the Sweetest Moment of North West Kissing Kanye West

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 11:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, North West

Instagram

Kanye West's smile can light up a room and social media.

On Tuesday morning, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and decided to share a photo of her husband enjoying some father-daughter time with North West.

What came next was a sweet picture that proves there's a strong bond between the rapper and his oldest child.

"I can still feel the love," Kim captioned the picture that received more than 2.5 million likes in two hours.

As you likely could have guessed, fans and friends couldn't help but comment on the photo including Naomi Campbell who wrote, "So much love." Close family friend Simon Huck added, "Cutie."

Photos

North West's Cutest Pictures

It's no secret that Kanye and North share a special relationship both in front of and behind the camera. In fact, the fashionista has already grown to love her dad's music.

Earlier this summer, North was spotted singing dad's latest song "No Mistakes" while riding around in a car. There was also the time Nori played with dolls that looked a lot like the Grammy winner.

And while mom and dad may be one of the most followed couples in Hollywood, both parents are trying to give their daughter a normal life as she grows up in the spotlight.

From family vacations and holiday celebrations to trips to Disneyland or The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for concerts, the young Kardashian family member is trying to experience events every other child enjoys growing up.

"I have such unconditional love for my kids," Kim previously wrote on her website. "No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life."

She added, "My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us. There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , North West , Kanye West , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK 1511

Kylie Jenner Struggles to Accept Her New Body at a Calvin Klein Photo Shoot: "I'm Still 158!"

Kylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby BodyKylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Comforts "Insecure" New Mom Kylie Jenner About Her Body: "Curves Are Hard"

Kylie Jenner Feels the Pressure to Snap Back After Baby

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Julia Roberts on Hollywood's Age Discrimination Against Women: "That's Made-Up Bulls--t"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.