The Conners, Grey's Anatomy and More ABC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 10:23 AM
Mark your calendars! ABC officially revealed its fall 2018 premiere dates, with your favorites Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder and Shark Tank, as well as newcomers like Roseanne Barr-less The Conners and The Kids Are Alright, coming at you in the fall throughout September and October.''
Check out the full list of premiere dates below.
Monday, Sept. 24
8-10:01 p.m. Dancing With the Stars season 27
10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife
9-9:31 p.m. Modern Family
9:31-10 p.m. Single Parents (series premiere)
10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (series premiere)
ABC
Thursday, Sept. 27
8-10 p.m. Grey's Anatomy (two-hour premiere)
10-11 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder
Sunday, Sept. 30
7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos
Thursday, Oct. 4
9-10 p.m. Station 19
Friday, Oct. 5
8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat
8:30-9 p.m. Speechless
9-10 p.m. Child Support
Sunday, Oct. 7
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (two-hour series premiere)
10-11 p.m. Shark Tank
Sunday, Oct. 14
10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (series premiere)
Tuesday, Oct. 16
8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (series premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (series premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. black-ish
9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together
10-11 p.m. The Rookie (series premiere)
