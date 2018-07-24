Sofia Vergara Sends Warning Message After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Vergara

MSBH / BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara's Instagram account was hacked, her rep confirms to E! News.

On Tuesday morning, the Modern Family star's fans started noticing suspicious posts on her social media page. One message read, "Hello guys! I am giving away 1000 FREE IPhone X's and Apple watches on my Instagram stories right now!!! Claim them before it's too late! Gracias, Te Amo."

After seeing this, Vergara's fans start tweeting her, letting her know that something was happening with her Instagram account. "I think your @instagram account has been hacked @SofiaVergara," one Twitter user wrote. While another fan tweeted Vergara, "I think your Instagram might be hacked. That is unless you've got 1000 iPhones to spare, pretty sure that's not you, plz check that out."

Read

Comic-Con 2018: Sofia Vergara, Milo Ventimiglia and More Stars Document Their Favorite Moments

After receiving the worried messages, Vergara tweeted that her Instagram "got hacked" and warned her followers not to answer "those idiots."

"Don't send them any info. we r after them," she assured her fans.

But the actress isn't letting the hacking get to her. Later on Tuesday, Vergara shared a post with husband Joe Manganiello enjoying their vacation together.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Vergara , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Julia Roberts on Hollywood's Age Discrimination Against Women: "That's Made-Up Bulls--t"

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Meghan Markle, Rings

Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings Might Reveal When to Expect the Royal Baby

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.