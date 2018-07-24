Sofia Vergara Sends Warning Message After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked

Sofia Vergara's Instagram account was hacked, her rep confirms to E! News.

On Tuesday morning, the Modern Family star's fans started noticing suspicious posts on her social media page. One message read, "Hello guys! I am giving away 1000 FREE IPhone X's and Apple watches on my Instagram stories right now!!! Claim them before it's too late! Gracias, Te Amo."

After seeing this, Vergara's fans start tweeting her, letting her know that something was happening with her Instagram account. "I think your @instagram account has been hacked @SofiaVergara," one Twitter user wrote. While another fan wrote, "I think your Instagram might be hacked. That is unless you've got 1000 iPhones to spare, pretty sure that's not you, plz check that out."