Dakota Fanning & 29 Other Stars Obsessed With The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dakota Fanning

Graham Whitby Boot/startraksphoto.com

Celebrities, they're just like us...they are also addicted to the magic that is The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

Even though we've been fans of the ABC franchise for years, nowadays watching the tweets that pop up with every new episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is almost as entertaining as the drama and dates on the actual show.

While we're sure your BFF has great insight into the series, the best tweets and social media posts might be from celebrity fans, and there are a lot of them.

After 22 seasons of The Bachelor and 14 seasons of The Bachelorette you'd think the celebrity fandom with the romance reality series would die down but it hasn't.

In fact, in W magazine's latest issue, Dakota Fanning admitted to being a massive fan of both shows and we're right there with her.

"Yes! I'm obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette," she told W magazine when asked if she watched TV. "Some of the best TV I've ever seen was the breakup of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin on last season's Bachelor."

Read

The Bachelorette Tours a Temple and Tackles the Top 2

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

ABC

Like us The Alienist star isn't always sure how much of the show is fake and how much is real, but that's what keeps us all coming back for more. "That's what I'm trying to figure out: With reality television, if it's all set up and fake, then they've got the greatest actors in the world," she added.

Fanning might be the most recent actress to open up about her obsession with the dating shows, but she's definitely not the only one tuning in season after season.

This week alone, Amanda Seyfried proved she's always loved the franchise by posting her reaction to Garrett's Fantasy Suite date on Instagram and Grace Helbig said on Twitter what we were all thinking when one of the final three men was let go before his overnight date.

Check out all of the celebs who have admitted to being die-hard Bachelor fans (we're looking at you Kaley Cuoco) below and make sure to tune in next week for the Men Tell All.

You know that's the second best episode of the season...besides Fantasy Suites, which did not disappoint!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photos

30 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With The Bachelor

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Dakota Fanning , The Bachelorette , The Bachelor
Latest News
Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Julia Roberts on Hollywood's Age Discrimination Against Women: "That's Made-Up Bulls--t"

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Meghan Markle, Rings

Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings Might Reveal When to Expect the Royal Baby

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.