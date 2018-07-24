Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

BREAKING!

Karlie Kloss is headed for the aisle! 

The supermodel is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner, the 25-year-old fashionista confirmed on social media on Tuesday. 

"I love you more than I have words to express," the coding enthusiast captioned a sweet shot of herself planting a kiss on her future husband's cheek. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kushner also announced the news with one simple word: "fiancé."

The news comes on the heels of their joint vacation in Italy. A source told People that Kushner reportedly proposed a few weeks ago in upstate New York and it seems their trip abroad was the perfect way to celebrate the special milestone. Plus, with Kloss's birthday coming up on August 3, they'll have double the reason to toast to this year. 

Last month, the Victoria's Secret Angel paid tribute to her beau on his 33rd birthday. "Happy Birthday to my love + my best friend in the Universe. Love you more than I can ever express @joshuakushner," she wrote to him publicly. 

Photos

Karlie Kloss' Runway Shows

While Kloss has been modeling since her early teens, she appreciates that Kushner comes from a different professional world. He's "so not in fashion," she told People in 2013. "It's really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind."

Instead, Kushner, a businessman and investor, is famously the younger brother of Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law of President Donald Trump

Though the two are very much in the public spotlight and have been dating for six years, they've managed to keep their romance as private as possible. 

"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," Kloss previously told Porter. "Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life...I've got nothing to hide, though!" 

And her engagement is one thing she's definitely not hiding anymore.  

Congratulations to the future wife and husband!

