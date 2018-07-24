Justin Theroux Reveals What Happens Inside His Hangouts With Queer Eye's Fab Five

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone

Instagram

So this is what goes on when Justin Theroux invites the Fab Five over for a hangout...

It's no surprise by now that the actor has become pals with some of our favorite TV men. "They've sort of included me in their little wolf pack," Theroux confirmed to Jimmy Kimmelof the Queer Eye stars. As the Spy Who Dumped Me actor explained on Monday night, he had binge-watched the first season of the hit Netflix series and decided to reach out on a whim. 

"I did one of those things that I've never done before in my life," Theroux recalled. "It was Easter. I was just like, 'I'm just going to DM him.'" In the midst of making a quiche, the actor noticed Jonathan Van Ness was in New York and thought he might by chance be interested in coming over. 

"I was like, 'Hey, you probably won't get this, but this is Justin and I'm making a quiche." Van Ness "immediately" answered and the rest, as they say, is history. 

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

Now, the star says he's become friends primarily with Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. While he thought he might get a makeover of some sort out of his newfound friendships with the self-help gurus, it's actually the opposite. 

"I'm usually the one doing the shopping like, 'Oh my God the guys are coming over,'" he told Kimmel. "Antoni made me nachos once and that was about the extent of it."

While they do go shopping together, Theroux also revealed he once cut one of his own shirts to make a fringed crop top for Van Ness during Pride Week in the Big Apple. Perhaps arts and crafts are their forte because, on another night, Theroux broke out the art supplies for some drawing with Tan and Jonathan. 

"They never had seen a vagina aside from what you would see maybe in a textbook or something like that," he recalled. "I thought that was kind of a teachable [moment]."

As Theroux explained, "I said, 'We're gonna all draw vaginas,' because I was dying to know what in their brain that looked like."

Check out the clip above for Van Ness' artistic result!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Theroux , Queer Eye , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Julia Roberts, 2018 Toronto Film Festival, TIFF

Julia Roberts on Hollywood's Age Discrimination Against Women: "That's Made-Up Bulls--t"

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New $13.5 Million Mansion Will Have You Begging for an Invite

Meghan Markle, Rings

Meghan Markle's Stacked Rings Might Reveal When to Expect the Royal Baby

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.