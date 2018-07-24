Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon Act Out Spy Scene Using Mad Libs—and It's Hilarious

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 5:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tom Cruise is used to playing the serious action hero, but the 56-year-old actor struggled to keep a straight face while performing a rendition of "Mad Lib Theater" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show

The Mission: Impossible—Fallout star helped Jimmy Fallon write a script for a dramatic spy scene using Mad Libs—a series of fill-in-the-blank phrases that are strung together to tell a silly story. For instance, when Fallon asked him to come up with a cute name for a puppy, Cruise replied "my little cookie." And when the host asked him for a funny word, he replied "pollywog."

The dynamic duo then acted out a dramatic spy scene based on the mix of phrases. The result was so hilarious that it had both Cruise and the audience laughing.

Watch the video to see the silly skit.

Read

Kerry Washington's Mad Lib Theater Performance With Jimmy Fallon Is Worthy of an Oscar

To see Cruise in a more action-packed role, check out Mission: Impossible—Fallout in theaters starting July 27.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Cruise , Jimmy Fallon , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Body Shamed for Smaller Butt in KKW Beauty Campaign

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail

Could Emmy Rossum Join Homecoming After Shameless Exit?

Maluma, Nastassja, Latinx Now

Maluma Talks About His Famous MTV VMAs Kiss and Going Blond

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1505

Kendall Jenner's Ridiculously Huge Winter Coat Inspires Countless Memes

Julia Michaels, Lauv

This Evidence May Prove Julia Michaels and Lauv Are Totally Dating

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

The Truth About Jennifer Garner's Post-Divorce Dating Life

Natalie Portman, Vox Lux

Natalie Portman Channels Her Fiercest and Frankest Pop Star in Vox Lux Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.