The Unique Home Features Stars Can't Live Without From Kris Jenner's Black Toilet Paper to Drake's Mechanical Bull

Outfitted with everything necessary to support his love of flying, John Travolta's Ocala, Fla. pad isn't likely to be listed anytime soon.

A Gulfstream II jet is parked in one of the Qantas ambassador's two plane pavilions and his personal Qantas Boeing 707 sits in the yard. "It was always John's dream to have planes in his front yard—to practically be able to pull up to the house—so that when you wanted to go to dinner, all you'd have to do was step out the door, get on the plane and whisk off," wife Kelly Preston explained in a 2015 interview with Australia's Today (excerpted by Architecture and Design).

And with the addition of a runway that extends right up to their front door and a control center, the midcentury-style spot simply works for the flight happy pair. "We designed the house for the jets and to have at our access the world at a moment's notice, and we succeeded at that," noted Travolta. "For the last 11 years, we've been able to globe-trot for Qantas and movies...I've been really able to operate out of this house for business and personal reasons."