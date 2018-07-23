How a Failed Blind Date Led Mila Kunis to Find Love With Ashton Kutcher

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 7:07 PM

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married for three years, but their love story didn't begin with love at first sight. 

The actress opened up about their romance during Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

It all began with their hit sitcom That ‘70s Show. Kunis played Jackie Burkhardt and Kutcher played Michael Kelso. Even though their characters dated on the show, Kunis and Kutcher were just friends. In fact, she said Kutcher used to do her homework.

"There was no sexual anything with any one of us," she said.

Both stars ended up finding love with other people. Kunis started dating Macaulay Culkin in 2002, and Kutcher started dating Demi Moore in 2003. The Dude, Where's My Car star married the G.I. Jane actress in 2005.

However, both romances eventually came to an end. Kunis and Culkin broke up in 2010. During her interview with Shepard, Kunis described the breakup as "horrible."

"No, I f-cked up," she said. "Like, I was an assh-le in my 20s, and I'll be the first to admit it. That kind of is something that took me a long time to come out and be like 'Yeah, you know what? I was a dick, and I accept it and I own it now,'...It's f-cked up what I did and it's f-cked up how I did it."

Then, in 2011, Kutcher and Moore split. He later filed for divorce in 2012.

It was round this time that romance rumors about Kunis and Kutcher started to spread. The two reunited at the Golden Globes, and the sparks started to fly. However, Kutcher actually tried to set Kunis up on a blind date. The guy never showed up, and Kunis and Kutcher ended up hooking up.

Still, not everyone was a fan of the new romance.

"He was coming off of a divorce—post, post, post way post divorce," she said. "But I think there was a lot of misconceptions about the divorce. And because he's very private and respectful he wasn't going to go and say anything. So, he kind of just let rumors be rumors. And so people believed rumors….He ate it. So people had a weird perception of who he was based on rumors that he didn't correct."

However, Kunis said she wasn't bothered by this backlash or speculation of infidelity because she knew him for who he truly was.

"We went into this relationship super transparent with one another," she said. "So we knew 100 percent each other's faults. We knew exactly who we were. We knew exactly who we used to be. Everything. And we were like I accept you for you are."

By 2014, the two were engaged. They tied the knot in 2015 and now have two children.

To hear Kunis' full interview, check out Armchair Expert.

