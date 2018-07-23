Lewis Howes to Host New Talk Show Inspiring Life on Facebook Watch

Howes is no stranger to starting a conversation with millions listening in. He created and hosts The School of Greatness podcast, which has featured famous guests like Danica Patrick, Arianna Huffington and Scooter Braun. He previously penned The School of Greatness and The Mask of Masculinity.

Once broke and living on his sister's couch, he is now on a mission to help empower others to dream big and reach their full potential.

Whether it's money issues, sex or politics, Howes and his panel of trusted guests and experts will help guide the discussion forward.