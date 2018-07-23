Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright’s Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

Brittany Cartwright has dropped 25 pounds and is feeling better than ever.

The Vanderpump Rules star is counting down the days until she becomes Mrs. Jax Taylor, and while her wedding day is a motivating factor, her goal is to ultimately be "happy and healthy."

"Being healthy and fit makes me feel so much more confident and happy with myself. It feels really great when you start seeing results and your old clothes start to fit again," the 29-year-old explained to E! News exclusively.

And she isn't alone on this fitness journey, with her fiancé and friends, who she says "have all been so supportive," cheering her on every step of the way.