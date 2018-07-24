The Truth About Tarek and Christina El Moussa's Post-Split Success

Take a quick glance at Flip or Flop these days, and at first you don't see much of a difference from the Flip or Flop of two years ago. Stop to watch for awhile and you'll soon be able to tell that something's a little different.

Fans of the hit HGTV show, as well as most casual observers, are aware by now that the show's stars, real estate investors Tarek and Christina El Moussa, are no longer scouring listings for potential flip opportunities over morning coffee in their kitchen or sitting side by side on their laptops late into the night. Not regularly, at least.

The couple that parlayed their Orange County house-flipping business into one of HGTV's most popular series separated in 2016 and have since divorced. Tarek moved into his own $2.8 million bachelor pad in nearby Costa Mesa and in March Christina put the family home they spent two years painstakingly renovating on the market, selling it for $2.995 million.

And even though a slick editing process is involved in putting an episode of Flip or Flop together, it doesn't get any more raw than having to deal with a divorce and still go to work every day, with your ex.

"Let's be honest—it was awful," Tarek El Moussa recalled on the Dr. Drew Podcast in April. "I mean, there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I've ever seen...It was wild. On every single magazine, on every news outlet. It was just beyond me."

We can safely inform him that is not the case, the El Moussas did not break any PR records—but of course news of their split attracted an unprecedented level of attention for the couple, more than they had ever experienced, not when their two children were born or when Tarek battled thyroid cancer, a keen viewer's tip about a lump on his neck having hastened his diagnosis.