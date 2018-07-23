Millie Bobby Reveals She and Drake ''Talk All the Time''

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 6:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Millie Bobby Brown, W Magazine, Cover

W Magazine, Photograph by Alasdair McLellan

Talk about an surprising friendship!

Millie Bobby Brown sat down with W Magazine to discuss her rising star status, and revealed that one of her famous pals is none other than Drake.

The pair first met when the 14-year-old actress attended the 31-year-old artist's Brisbane concert in Nov. 2017 and met him backstage.

Of course, the duo had to share the moment with their millions of Instagram followers. Drake posted a shot with Millie which he captioned, "Hawkins Very Own." Meanwhile, Millie's post was a sweet, smiling picture where she wrote, "This guy."

As Millie explained to the magazine, "He invited me to his concert. And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice."

Photos

Millie Bobby Brown's Best Looks

Millie Bobby Brown, Drake, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, W Magazine, Cover

W Magazine, Photograph by Alasdair McLellan

It's unclear what she asks the rapper for advice on, but we're guessing it has something to do with her quick rise to fame.

For instance, Millie told the publication that she had no idea her Stranger Things role would completely transform her life.

She touched on her instant celebrity, saying,"We did the show, and I went back home to England. I thought,' Okay, it's a little show. What's next?' And then we came to America for the premiere. Three days later, my whole life changed."

Even though her followers count has risen to over 17 million and she is Emmy-nominated, the English actress says she's still the same Millie.

"I don't think I've changed," she said. "I'm not thinking, Oh, I know everything now. I still get nervous. I still get anxious."

Other than having a few well-known friends, it seems as though Millie is just like any other teen!

Check out more from the latest issue of W right here

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drake , Millie Bobby Brown , Magazines , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicholas Duffy Fudge

Wicked Tuna Star Nicholas ''Duffy'' Fudge Dead at 28

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Best Celebrity Brows Ever, From Frida Kahlo to Cara Delevingne

Jesse Camp

MTV VJ Jesse Camp Reported Missing

James Hinchcliffe, Becky Dalton, Engagements

Dancing With the Stars Alum James Hinchcliffe Is Engaged to Becky Dalton

ESC: Jordyn Woods

8 Products That May Be in the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Shopping: Hydrating Face Serum

16 Hydrating Face Serums to Cure Your Dull Summer Skin

Selena Gomez, Birthday, 26

All the Details Behind Selena Gomez' Italian-Themed Birthday Bash on a Yacht

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.