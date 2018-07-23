Millie Bobby Reveals She and Drake ''Talk All the Time''

Talk about an surprising friendship!

Millie Bobby Brown sat down with W Magazine to discuss her rising star status, and revealed that one of her famous pals is none other than Drake.

The pair first met when the 14-year-old actress attended the 31-year-old artist's Brisbane concert in Nov. 2017 and met him backstage.

Of course, the duo had to share the moment with their millions of Instagram followers. Drake posted a shot with Millie which he captioned, "Hawkins Very Own." Meanwhile, Millie's post was a sweet, smiling picture where she wrote, "This guy."

As Millie explained to the magazine, "He invited me to his concert. And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice."