The Art of Living Near Your Ex: How Stars Navigate a Shared Neighborhood

If Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin consciously uncoupled, these two did it downright affably. Because even as the more unseemly details of their split seeped out into the press, Affleck and Garner insisted they would remain a united front for the sake of their three kids—their shared housing serving to underline that point, then bold it and add an exclamation point.

"The main thing is these kids—and we're completely in line with what we hope for them," Garner would explain in Vanity Fair's February 2016 issue. "Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."

And if that means letting him ride out the split in the guest house, so be it.