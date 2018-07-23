MTV VJ Jesse Camp Reported Missing

Jesse Camp

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Friends and family of Jesse Camp are concerned for his whereabouts. 

According to the Riverside Police Department, the former MTV VJ's sister, Marisha Camp, reported him missing on July 19. The family had not heard from Camp since July 11 or July 12, which his sister described as unusual. Per the police department, the sister last heard Camp was in Riverside, Calif. 

While the police took a missing persons report, they have no evidence Jesse was in this area. However, they confirm he is still considered a missing person at this time.

Fans of Total Request Live will remember Jesse, whose real name is Josiah Camp, from when he won MTV's "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998. Following his stint on TRL, Jesse went on to pursue career in music and released an album titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kids

Several social media users asked followers to spread the word about Jesse's disappearance, and posted comments on his Instagram account which was last updated May 20. 

An Instagram post allegedly shared by Marisha on Monday read as follows: "I can't begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is so loved... Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us lately. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love... Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him knot that many, many people care..."  

His friends posted about his missing person status, as well.

