Dancing With the Stars Alum James Hinchcliffe Is Engaged to Becky Dalton

James Hinchcliffe is getting hitched!

The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars runner-up is engaged to his 29-year-old high school sweetheart, Becky Dalton. The IndyCar driver broke the news on Monday.

The Ontario native posted a photo of the adorable duo on Instagram, writing, "Wait, what?! I thought they said 'til DEBT do us part'! #BeckyGetsHinched."

Hinchcliffe competed in season 23 and danced alongside pro Sharna Burgess. After performing a mix of the Viennese Waltz and Foxtrot in the finale, Team Stop and Go came in second to gymnast Laurie Hernandez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy

During week seven of the show, the race car driver was hailed "the best male dancer we have ever had on this show" by none other than judge Julianne Hough.

After asking the Total Frat Movie actress to prom as friends in 2004, Hinchcliffe graduated high school—leading the platonic pair to go their separate ways. Twelve years later, they reconnected when Dalton learned about Hinchcliffe's race car crash in Indianapolis. The two met up for a dinner date in 2016. The rest, as they say, is history.

We can't wait to see some of this driver's dance moves at his wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple!

