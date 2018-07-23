8 Products That May Be in the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 3:19 PM
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are living proof that best friends that slay together, stay together.
Just last week, the Kylie Cosmetics owner announced that she is collaborating with her longtime muse, Jordyn, for her next makeup collection. It's exciting news, but it's not surprising. For years, Kylie has shared the impact that her BFF-turned-roommate has had on her makeup routine and product development. Jordyn, a makeup wiz in her own right, is her favorite tester.
"Well, we've been wanting to collab for a long time...since she started her company," Jordyn told E! News at the Petite 'N Pretty Beauty Launch over the weekend. "Finally, we found something that works, so I'm very excited and it's coming out very soon."
When we asked what they launch would include, the Life of Kylie star smiled and responded, "Just a whole lot of different things."
Here's the good news: If you look closely at the model's Instagram, she has a few go-to looks that highlight singular products that she loves. And since the new collection is inspired by her, we can predict that the launch will include her must-haves.
Check out her best looks below and our predictions!
Kylie Jenner's highly anticipated makeup collaboration with Jordyn Woods is almost here! Now, that the BFFs have announced the collection, we're taking a few guesses as to what it will include. Keep scrolling for Jordyn's favorite makeup products, based on her selfies.
On most days, the social media star likes to keep it simple, adding a soft rose-toned lipstick to her barely-there makeup.
In her most recent photo, she stunned in a coral-toned shade that brightened her look on a summer day.
Article continues below
Other days, the model amps up her beauty with a glossy lip that's either clear or flesh-toned.
The nude lip hue, whether matte or glossy, allows the star to play with colorful eyeshadows, like the green, gold hues seen here.
Jordyn is brow goals. Even Kylie has admitted that her best friend is a pro at perfecting her brows. Now, we hope that Jordyn and Kylie release a product that will get us closer to her twin eyebrows.
Article continues below
If she does, we hope a demonstration comes with the product.
Radiant skin is a part of Jordyn's signature look.
Against her caramel complexion, the star opts for golden, warm tones, so we're expecting to see something similar in their new collaboration.
Article continues below
To pair with her golden highlights and natural-looking makeup, the Life of Kylie star loves warm-toned shadows that are slightly darker than her complexion.
To achieve her signature look, the influencer blends a caramel hue on her lid and bottom lash line.
Every now and then, Jordyn pulls out an apple red lipstick for a stunning look.
Article continues below
Beyond her wispy lashes, she keeps her shadow, blush and highlight minimal to place focus on her lips.
To bring the drama to her brown eyes, the influencer knows how to define their shape with eyeliner.
Go thick or go home. We're looking forward to an eyeliner pen from the star, so we can recreate her sultry eyeliner style.
Article continues below
This red lipstick and wine-tinted liner combination is holiday makeup goals. Perhaps that star and BFF will help us achieve this look with a colorful liner.
There's no doubt that the natural beauty also has a glam side. Her go-to for dressed-up makeup: glittering gold shadow.
Like her day-to-day caramel shadow, this glittery version makes her going-out ready, especially when paired with a bold lip
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: 10 Beauty Products Essential for a Long-Lasting Summer Party Face
RELATED ARTICLE: Jordyn Woods' Brow Pro Explains Why You Shouldn't Use Eyebrow Pencil
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?