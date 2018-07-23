Untangling the Guardians of the Galaxy Firing Debacle: Political Grudges, Old Tweets and Outrage

ABC, of course, is owned by Disney, making this the second time in three months that the entertainment conglomerate faced a PR debacle thanks to 240 characters or less. There are many differences between the two incidents, but the end result was the same.

In Barr's case, she was punished for brand new tweets, the success of the rebooted Roseanne apparently not enough motivation to control her baser instincts. On the tail end of baiting Chelsea Clinton and attacking billionaire liberal political donor George Soros for the umpteenth time, out came a tweet comparing former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, to a baby made by an ape and the Muslim Brotherhood—so, offensive on multiple levels in addition to old-fashioned racist.

Barr has insisted it was a joke gone wrong, that she was under the influence of Ambien when she fired that off, and last week in a weird (is there any other kind, at this point?) interview clip she exclaimed that she though Jarrett was white. She has received an outpouring of support mainly by folks who agree with her politically, many of whom are presumably cheering Gunn's firing as the correct response to his "vile," "immoral," "disgusting" tweets. How dare crazy, liberal Hollywood, oust our beloved Roseanne Barr when there's so much filth in their midst...

And while many thought she had reaped what she sowed, as did ABC by ignoring an already questionable Twitter portfolio that went back years, there was also a bit of concern thrown her way from those who are fully aware just how slippery a slope this whole Twitter business has become.

ABC, which fired Barr within hours of her online screed, is planning to move forward with The Conners, meaning Roseanne Conner is possibly headed for sitcom-mom heaven, where she'll join the likes of Valerie Hogan (cause of death: dispute with Valerie producers) and Donna Gable (Kevin Can Wait needed room for Leah Remini).