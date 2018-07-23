Mark Hamill Nails Comic-Con 2018 With Epic Star Wars Disguises

If anyone did Comic-Con right this year, it's Mark Hamill.

The actor went completely incognito for the annual convention, showing up each day in a different costume that paid tribute to the Star Wars franchise. Hamill was completely unrecognizable as he walked through the San Diego Convention Center, only to reveal his various disguises on social media over the weekend. 

Ahead of the star-studded gathering, Hamill teased a possible appearance by sharing a photo of himself holding an issue of USA Today that question in a headline "Where is Luke?" He captioned the snapshot, "There's an unsubstantiated rumor I'm at #SDCC right now wearing a mask to avoid being recognized (I'm not)-But if I really WAS there in disguise, would I lie about it to fool people-secretly talk to fans-attend panels & have fun? (I would) #ComicConCon"

Photos

Comic-Con 2018: Instagram & Twitpics

Hamill proceeded to share more photos of his Comic-Con costumes, which included a nod to Brooklyn 99, a storm trooper and a Donald Trump-inspired Darth Vader look.

"Having LOADS of fun at #SDCC... This was my disguise at yesterday's #Brooklyn99 panel. LOVED it & can't wait for the new season! #TheShowISinglehandedlySaved#YoureWelcome," he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a baseball cap, police jacket and oversized shades. 

Without a doubt, Hamill's best Comic-Con look was one inspired by POTUS himself. He paired a sandy blond Trump wig with an orange golf club, T-shirt that read "Make the Death Star Great Again" and a Darth Vader mask. 

Hamill is not the only celeb who made the most of Comic-Con this weekend. Celebrity attendees included Johnny Depp,Nicole Kidman,Eddie RedmayneEzra Miller,Lili ReinhartCole Sprouse and many more. 

