Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari to "Fire" Some of Her Unruly Uncommon James Employees on Very Cavallari

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM
Uncommon James is gearing up to open its doors, but as the big day approaches, drama within the store is showing no signs of slowing down.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari vents to her husband Jay Cutler about her stressful staff.
"So, Taylor, in her interview, she basically said that it seems like fun," Kristin tells Jay. "Then I said, 'I'm not here to be hiring everyone's best friend.' I don't need cliques going on. I don't need this drama in my store. So I told her no."
But that's not all, after learning her BFF was denied a job at Uncommon James, an emotional Shannon Ford began questioning her role in the company.
"So Shannon comes into the store, she has tears in her eyes. She was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you're gonna be saying about me,'" Kristin continues.
E!
"Did she really say that?" a shocked Jay asks. "Yes!" Kristin responds, laughing. "Maybe just fire somebody and get everyone's attention," the former football player suggests.
"I think they're both embarrassed that they thought, 'Oh sure, Taylor can totally get a job here,' and I was like, 'No,'" the entrepreneur ponders.
With the line between boss and friend getting increasingly blurry, Kristin plans to get the team together and nip some of this drama in the bud before the store is in full swing.
"It's really important to me to get rid of all this drama. I feel like I'm losing control of my girls," Kristin confesses to the camera. "I'm hoping that everyone get can get their emotions out, 'cause once the store opens, we don't have time for this."
