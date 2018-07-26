Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari to "Fire" Some of Her Unruly Uncommon James Employees on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Uncommon James is gearing up to open its doors, but as the big day approaches, drama within the store is showing no signs of slowing down.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari vents to her husband Jay Cutler about her stressful staff.

"So, Taylor, in her interview, she basically said that it seems like fun," Kristin tells Jay. "Then I said, 'I'm not here to be hiring everyone's best friend.' I don't need cliques going on. I don't need this drama in my store. So I told her no."

But that's not all, after learning her BFF was denied a job at Uncommon James, an emotional Shannon Ford began questioning her role in the company.

"So Shannon comes into the store, she has tears in her eyes. She was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you're gonna be saying about me,'" Kristin continues.

Watch

Meet Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 104

E!

"Did she really say that?" a shocked Jay asks. "Yes!" Kristin responds, laughing. "Maybe just fire somebody and get everyone's attention," the former football player suggests.

"I think they're both embarrassed that they thought, 'Oh sure, Taylor can totally get a job here,' and I was like, 'No,'" the entrepreneur ponders.

With the line between boss and friend getting increasingly blurry, Kristin plans to get the team together and nip some of this drama in the bud before the store is in full swing.

"It's really important to me to get rid of all this drama. I feel like I'm losing control of my girls," Kristin confesses to the camera. "I'm hoping that everyone get can get their emotions out, 'cause once the store opens, we don't have time for this."

See Kristin open up to Jay about her emotional employees in the clip above.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party After Divorce Filing

Harry Styles, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Harry Styles Dresses Up as Elton John at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party

Michael Bublé, James Corden

Michael Bublé Tells James Corden He's "Not OK" After Son's Cancer Battle

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Dress Up as Skeletons for Halloween Bash

David Schwimmer

Police Hunt "Ross From Friends" Look-Alike and David Schwimmer Reacts Accordingly

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.