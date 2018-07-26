Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari to "Fire" Some of Her Unruly Uncommon James Employees on Very Cavallari

Uncommon James is gearing up to open its doors, but as the big day approaches, drama within the store is showing no signs of slowing down.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari vents to her husband Jay Cutler about her stressful staff.

"So, Taylor, in her interview, she basically said that it seems like fun," Kristin tells Jay. "Then I said, 'I'm not here to be hiring everyone's best friend.' I don't need cliques going on. I don't need this drama in my store. So I told her no."

But that's not all, after learning her BFF was denied a job at Uncommon James, an emotional Shannon Ford began questioning her role in the company.

"So Shannon comes into the store, she has tears in her eyes. She was like, 'Maybe I shouldn't work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you're gonna be saying about me,'" Kristin continues.