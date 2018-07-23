R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations in Explicit New Song "I Admit"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
R. Kelly

Rex Features via AP Images

Warning: This song contains explicit lyrics.

R. Kelly is addressing allegations of sexual abuse against him in his new song.

On Monday, the 51-year-old rapper dropped a new track on SoundCloud, a 19-minute song called "I Admit." Kelly shared a link to his song on Twitter Monday morning, writing, "Today is the day you've been waiting for."

In the lyrics of the song, Kelly admits to a series of things that he's done in his life. Kelly starts the song by singing, "I admit I done made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

He later sings, "I admit I f--k with all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies/But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s--t is crazy/You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions/But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion."

Read

R. Kelly Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment and Failing to Disclose STD

A year ago, Kelly was accused of holding a group of ladies hostage in a "cult." Shortly after the reports surfaced, one of Kelly's alleged captives came forward to deny that she's being held hostage.

In his new song, Kelly seems to call out those accusations against him, singing, "I admit that I am not perfect, I never said I was perfect/Said I'm abusing these women, what the f--k that's some absurd s--t/They're brainwashed, really?/Kidnapped, really?/Can't eat, really?/Real talk, that s--t sound silly."

"What's the definition of a cult?" Kelly later asks in the song. "What's the definition of a sex slave? Go to the dictionary, look it up/Let me know I'll be here waiting."

Kelly goes on to deny that he's a "monster" or a "beast."

You can listen to the full song above.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Apple News , Controversy , Top Stories
Latest News
Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson

Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Celebrate One Direction's 8-Year Anniversary Amid Reunion Rumors

Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Pop Diva Poll

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Two Ladies Deserves to Take Home the Title

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift Performs in Pouring Rain at New Jersey Concert

Taylor Swift, Emma Stone

Emma Stone Is a Bonafide Swiftie at Taylor Swift's Concert

Lauren Alaina, Alex Hopkins

Lauren Alaina Is Engaged to Alex Hopkins

I love the 90s, Salt-N-Pepa

All Your Favorite '90s Acts Are Headed to Las Vegas for a Massive Residency

ABBA

Which ABBA Song Is Your Go-To Karaoke Jam?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.