The Truth About Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship with Younes Bendjima: How They Keep Proving the Haters Wrong

After last week, we'd guess Younes Bendjima has learned an important Instagram lesson: Jokes that may sound funny in your head, don't always land in print.

The model was presumably aiming for clever when he commented on Kourtney Kardashian's bikini pic, asking, "That's what you need to show to get likes?" but he landed a little closer to controlling boyfriend. And Kourtney—and her legions of fans who flooded the model's shirtless Instagram snapshots with his own words—weren't having it.

Noting this wasn't a onetime issue, a source tells E! News, "Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive."

And though he quickly realized his mistake and rushed to delete, in this age of smart phones and screenshots, regrettable Instagram quips live on forever. "He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through," says the source. "Then he realized what he did made it even worse."