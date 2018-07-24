Daniel Bryan Fights Back Tears After Daughter Birdie Watches Him Wrestle on Total Bellas: ''It's Just Unbelievable''

Moved to tears.

After being previously forced to retire, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) is back to wrestling for the WWE in this clip from Sunday's Total Bellas season finale. Understandably, this experience is an emotional one for Brie Bella's husband.

Not only is Bryan able to pursue his dream career once more, but now his daughter Birdie can watch him in all his glory. In fact, Bryan quickly gets choked up after Brie shows him a picture of Birdie watching him in the ring.

"It's incredible seeing the picture of Birdie watching me doing something that I love," Bryan admits in a confessional. "And to see my mom holding her…it kind of tears me up right now. This is a moment that I'll remember for the rest of my life."