Daniel Bryan Fights Back Tears After Daughter Birdie Watches Him Wrestle on Total Bellas: ''It's Just Unbelievable''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Moved to tears.

After being previously forced to retire, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) is back to wrestling for the WWE in this clip from Sunday's Total Bellas season finale. Understandably, this experience is an emotional one for Brie Bella's husband.

Not only is Bryan able to pursue his dream career once more, but now his daughter Birdie can watch him in all his glory. In fact, Bryan quickly gets choked up after Brie shows him a picture of Birdie watching him in the ring.

"It's incredible seeing the picture of Birdie watching me doing something that I love," Bryan admits in a confessional. "And to see my mom holding her…it kind of tears me up right now. This is a moment that I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Total Bellas_310

E!

Per Bryan, Birdie was one of the main reasons he was "so driven to come back" to the WWE.

"Wrestling has been such a blessing in my life," the Total Bellas star continues. "I found this thing that I'm so intensely passionate about and sometimes you have to fight for your dreams. I think that's a good lesson to teach our kids."

Nonetheless, Bryan is still a bit stunned that he's finally come out of retirement.

"Unbelievable," Brie's man notes to a journalist backstage at WrestleMania. "That's it, it's just unbelievable."

Watch the emotional moment play out in the clip above!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Celeb Kids , Couples , WWE , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Body Shamed for Smaller Butt in KKW Beauty Campaign

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail

Could Emmy Rossum Join Homecoming After Shameless Exit?

Maluma, Nastassja, Latinx Now

Maluma Talks About His Famous MTV VMAs Kiss and Going Blond

Kendall Jenner, KUWTK 1505

Kendall Jenner's Ridiculously Huge Winter Coat Inspires Countless Memes

Julia Michaels, Lauv

This Evidence May Prove Julia Michaels and Lauv Are Totally Dating

Jennifer Garner, John Miller

The Truth About Jennifer Garner's Post-Divorce Dating Life

Natalie Portman, Vox Lux

Natalie Portman Channels Her Fiercest and Frankest Pop Star in Vox Lux Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.