Daniel Bryan Fights Back Tears After Daughter Birdie Watches Him Wrestle on Total Bellas: ''It's Just Unbelievable''

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 5:00 AM
Moved to tears.
After being previously forced to retire, Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) is back to wrestling for the WWE in this clip from Sunday's Total Bellas season finale. Understandably, this experience is an emotional one for Brie Bella's husband.
Not only is Bryan able to pursue his dream career once more, but now his daughter Birdie can watch him in all his glory. In fact, Bryan quickly gets choked up after Brie shows him a picture of Birdie watching him in the ring.
"It's incredible seeing the picture of Birdie watching me doing something that I love," Bryan admits in a confessional. "And to see my mom holding her…it kind of tears me up right now. This is a moment that I'll remember for the rest of my life."
Per Bryan, Birdie was one of the main reasons he was "so driven to come back" to the WWE.
"Wrestling has been such a blessing in my life," the Total Bellas star continues. "I found this thing that I'm so intensely passionate about and sometimes you have to fight for your dreams. I think that's a good lesson to teach our kids."
Nonetheless, Bryan is still a bit stunned that he's finally come out of retirement.
"Unbelievable," Brie's man notes to a journalist backstage at WrestleMania. "That's it, it's just unbelievable."
Watch the emotional moment play out in the clip above!
