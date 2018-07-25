Nikki Bella Is Putting Her Wedding on the Backburner Again on Total Bellas: "I Need to Work on Me"

Nikki Bella is putting herself first.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki explains to her sister Brie Bella and their mother why she's decided to hold off on marrying John Cena—again.

"John is, I mean, all in. Will do anything to work on us," Nikki tells her family. "That's what started this, is when he asked about working on us and I said, 'For some reason, right now, I need to work on me.'"

Nikki knew that if she really wanted to avoid putting herself second, she would have to stand firm in her decision and leave Tampa to be with her family in San Diego.

"I legit have not slept. I packed till four in the morning," Nikki reveals. "I didn't give myself long enough the first time when we called it off and I should've given myself longer, but I got so excited that he wanted kids, I couldn't believe it."

An emotional Nikki begins to realize that there are deeper problems between her and John that would take time to fix.

"John, when I left, he wanted me to give him a few days to make my decision," Nikki explains to the camera. "Everything is a time limit, like, you have to get married this point and you have to do this. Nothing can just be."

And that kind of pressure isn't something she wants to be under, especially when it comes to making one of the biggest decisions of her life.

"You can't put a time limit on it, you just can't," Nikki insists.

Watch the clip above to find out why Nikki is putting her wedding on the backburner.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

