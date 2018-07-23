Dennis Quaid Considers His Marriage to Meg Ryan the "Most Successful Relationship of My Life"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 7:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dennis Quaid is opening up about his marriage to Meg Ryan.

Former co-stars Quaid and Ryan tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 1991 after falling in love on the set of the movie D.O.A. The duo went on to have a child together, a son named Jack Quaid, born in 1992. In 2000, eight years after welcoming their son, the couple announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in the summer of 2001.

Now Quaid is sharing his thoughts on his relationship with Ryan in an interview with Today's Megyn Kelly. During the interview, Quaid was asked to talk about a number of his former co-stars. When asked about Ryan, Quaid said his romance with her was the "most successful relationship" of his life.

Read

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's Son Jack Quaid Knows "The Way That I Grew Up Was Not Normal"

Quaid explained that when he and Ryan first met he was the "big deal." But then as time went on, people would be calling her name in the street. "I have to admit it, I did feel like I disappeared. I didn't think I was that small, but I was," Quaid laughed.

Quaid also talked to Kelly about the couple's son, Jack, who is now 26 and a successful actor himself, starring as Marvel in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013. Since then, Jack has gone on to appear in a number of movies and TV shows. Quaid told Kelly that he and Ryan "didn't encourage or discourage" Jack from becoming an actor, but shared that it was clear from a young age he would be a part of the entertainment world in some aspect.

Quaid also has 10-year-old twins with his third wife, Kimberly.

Watch the video above to see more of Quaid's interview with Kelly!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dennis Quaid , Meg Ryan , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Twilight, Edward, Bella

Stephenie Meyer Recalls Her Very First Memory From Twilight Set

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Goes Solo: Comparing the Songstresses' Different Debut Singles

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Famously Single

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Claims Jen Hartley Gave Him a Black Eye

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen on How She Gets Ready for a Hot Date With John Legend

Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner

﻿Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner Have a Hocus Pocus Witch Hunt

Soundcloud Rappers, 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, XXXTentacion

How SoundCloud Gave Rise to XXXTentacion, 6ix9ine and More—and the Disturbing Secrets Surrounding Them

Zac Hanson, Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson

You'll Never Guess Hanson's Real Meaning Behind "MMMBop"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.