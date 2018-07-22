Premios Juventud 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Maluma, Becky G & More

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 6:11 PM

Univision's Premios Juventud is kicking off the night with hosts of the next generation. 

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofia Vergara's son, and Marielena Davila, daughter of Chiquinquirá Delgado, led the night of fun and music. 

The Modern Family star proudly shared a post wishing her son luck. 

"Hi friends, I want to send a message to Manolo because he's hosting for the first time Premios Juventud," she said in Spanish, along with a video of Jesse Tyler FergusonJustin Mikita and her husband Joe Manganiello also wishing Manolo luck. 

The show will be live from Miami and is set to include performances by J Balvin, Jason Derulo, Maluma, Sofía Reyes, Becky G and many more. 

Check out some of the biggest stars on the red carpet.

Photos

Premios Juventud 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals

