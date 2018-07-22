Ashley Iaconetti Dishes on Her Dream Wedding Dress and Bachelorette Party Plans

While her wedding to Jared Haibon may still be a year away, Ashley Iaconetti already knows what she wants to wear down the aisle.

The Bachelor in Paradise star has a standout style on the brain for her big day. "[It's] got to be a princess ball gown," the reality star told E! News on the Maxim Hot 100 party red carpet Saturday night.

"I can wear like a mermaid or any other type [of dress] any other time, but you only have one day to wear the ball gown," she elaborated.

The bride-to-be is wasting no time bringing her bridal vision to fruition. She revealed she's headed to New York City's famed Kleinfeld Bridal next weekend to shop.