Selena Gomez Celebrates 26th Birthday While Taylor Swift Sends Love From Afar

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 22, 2018 1:56 PM
Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!
The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated her birthday a day earlier at a party with friends, as seen in photos posted on Instagram by fellow singer Grace VanderWaal.
"Huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY 4 SELENA!!!!!!!!!! Thank for everything," she wrote. "I hope you have the best day bebegurllllllll."
In the pics, Selena wears a denim jumpsuit and is seen covering her face in apparent surprise and hugging VanderWaal. She is also seen admiring an opened box of white frosted cupcakes with "Happy Birthday Selena" spelled in blue.
Gomez and several girlfriends had had lunch together and then watched VanderWaal open for Imagine Dragons at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, E! News has learned.
Instagram / @_blythethomas
Gomez's pal Taylor Swift could not be there, as she is performing in New Jersey this weekend. She did, however, showcase on her Instagram Story on Sunday a pink birthday cake in her honor, which contained the words, "Gomez or Go Home" and a heart with the number 26 in it.
"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday?" wrote Swift, 28. "I mean, I could but why would I want 2?"
