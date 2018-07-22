Riverdale Season 3 Trailer Shows Archie After "Worst Summer Ever"

All rise, the trial of Archie Andrews is about to begin on Riverdale season three.

The CW series released its first trailer for the upcoming third season during its 2018 Comic-Con panel on Sunday.

The footage reveals that there will be somewhat of a time jump since the season 2 finale, which saw Archie (KJ Apa) being arrested and jailed for the murder of Cassidy Bullock, a crime he did not commit. In the trailer, Archie is free.

Apa has said the third season will show his character's trial. But that doesn't mean you won't see him with his friends during season 3.

"After the worst summer ever, I want us to have a normal Labor Day weekend," Archie tells Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).