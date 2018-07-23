EXCLUSIVE!

Bella Thorne Appears as Whale Mermaid in Chains in PETA's Boycott SeaWorld Day Ad

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Thorne, Anti-Seaworld, PETA Ad

Brian Bowen Smith / PETA

Bella Thorne channels a suffering killer whale in a PETA ad for the annual Boycott SeaWorld Day, which is on Tuesday.

In the photo, the 20-year-old actress appears as an orca mermaid, with her tail and wrists chained up. "Break the Chains: Boycott SeaWorld," the ad states.]

The SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment company has long come under fire from animal rights activists and supporters, including celebs, over its alleged mistreatment of captive mammals at its theme parks. The group has denied any wrongdoing. In 2016, SeaWorld announced it would stop breeding killer whales in captivity.

In a PETA video, Thorne says she starred in a SeaWorld commercial when she was a child and even then "knew there wasn't something right."

"If you looked it up, you wouldn't ever want to go to SeaWorld. These beautiful animals are in so much pain," she says. "They're taken away from their community, their homes, their mothers, and they don't have a choice—they're locked in there!"

"F--k SeaWorld!" she says. "I think definitely a way to help would be boycotting SeaWorld, protesting SeaWorld. Don't be afraid to show up with your signs and make your point."

Photos

Bella Thorne's Best Looks

Public opinion of SeaWorld decreased further after the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which focused on the SeaWorld killer whale Tilikum and depicted the captivity and exhibition of his kind to be cruel.

In 2015, SeaWorld launched a "SeaWorld Cares" PR campaign to set the "record straight" on the "false accusations" made against them.

 

In 2016, in addition to announcing the end to its killer whale breeding program, SeaWorld also said it would phase out its signature killer whale theatrical stunt shows and replace them with "new, inspiring, natural orca encounters" that will focus on "orca enrichment, exercise, and overall health."

"There will be no more new orcas," SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby said on the Today show at the time, adding that he "would never admit that the care of our animals was poor." 

In 2017, Tilikum, who lived in captivity for more than 30 years, died in 2017 after a long illness. That year, the first Boycott SeaWorld Day was promoted online by PETA.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Thorne , PETA , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

Life After Fixer Upper: How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Finding Happiness Out of the Spotlight

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Step Out for Lunch With Her Dad Stephen

Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, Hunter March

Nightly Pop Is Coming to Late Night! See Morgan, Nina and Hunter Join the Impressive List of Hosts

Nikki Bella, Sharna Burgess, Nia Jax, Total Divas 806

Get Ready for a Dance War! The Total Divas Prepare to Compete in the Ultimate Birthday Dance-Off!

Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson Enjoys Guys' Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly After Ariana Grande Split

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2? It Could Happen, But It'd Be Different

Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Racist Blackface Comments On-Air

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.